The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S is already the fastest front-wheel drive vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and the tuners at B&B Automobiltechnik are now offering a serious power upgrade that could shave a few more tenths off a lap. The firm can improve the hot hatch’s other attributes, too.

In stock trim, the Golf GTI Clubsport makes 262 horsepower (195 kilowatts) or 286 hp (213 kW) during ten seconds of overboost. The S turns up the heat to 306 hp (228 kW). B&B Automobiltechnik goes even further by taking the output to an astounding 473 hp (353 kW) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque.

The company claims that these upgrades allow the sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) to drop to 4.5 seconds rather than the stock 6.3 seconds, and 124 mph (200 kph) arrives in an alleged 12.8 seconds, rather than the stock 22.5 seconds. The top speed reportedly grows to 177 mph (285 kph) instead of the usual 155 mph (250 kph).

The tuner must install an array of parts for 12,950 euro ($13,530 at current exchange rates) to achieve these huge improvements. A modified intake sends more oxygen to an upgraded turbo, and a larger charge air cooler lets the system run additional boost. A higher capacity fuel pump and improved injectors make sure the engine doesn’t starve for gasoline. A new exhaust with a sports catalytic converter reduces back pressure. B&B Automobiltechnik also recommends adding a supplementary oil cooler for an extra 1,298 euros ($1,360).

For customers looking to spend less, B&B Automobiltechnik also offers power upgrades for the Clubsport that take output to 355 hp (265 kW), 380 hp (283 kW), and 424 hp (316 kW). All of these kits also remove the top-speed limiter and come with upgraded software for the dual-clutch gearbox, if the vehicle has it.

In addition to providing engine tuning, B&B Automobiltechnik can sharpen the Clubsport’s already impressive handling. The company’s spring kit slices 1.2 inches (30 millimeters) off the ride height. Buyers can match the parts with KW V3 shocks that add control over the bounce, rebound, and height. Optional 13.5-inch (342-mm) front brake rotors improve stopping power and fit behind the stock wheels. A 14.6-inch (370-mm) set of discs requires at least 19-inch wheels to fit.

We'd like to see this tuned beast lap the 'Ring and see how its time compares to the stock Clubsport S.

Source: B&B Automobiltechnik



