This is a Renault 5 Turbo II, arguably one of the hottest hot hatchback of all time. Introduced in 1983, it was a lighter, more focused version of the Turbo that was introduced just three years earlier. The brainchild of then Vice President of Production, Jean Terramorsi, it was the success of the Lancia Stratos that helped spawn the idea, hoping the French automaker could find the same in its tiny five-door.

Similar to the Stratos, the engine and power was sent to the rear. Even though just 158 horsepower (117 kilowatts) pumped out of the 1.4-liter inline four – about the same amount of power you'd get on a Honda Civic, mind you – its five-speed manual gearbox and race-tuned suspension made for absolute driving nirvana, so said those who were lucky enough to get their hands on one.

Just 5,000 examples of the Renault 5 Turbo were produced, and just 3,200 of them were Turbo IIs. This particular example has driven just 5,900 kilometers (3,666 miles) since new, and remains in like-new condition. It’s heading to auction in February as part of the RM Sotheby’s Paris sale.

Everything on the car is original, sans the aftermarket black leather seats. Thankfully, the small addition to the interior doesn't take away from the overall aesthetic. The exterior wears a factory white finish with original wheels, tires, headlights, taillights, and even fog lamps. Given its extremely low mileage, one can only assume it spent most of its life tucked away in a garage somewhere.

But you can change that. It will cross the auction block on February 8, 2017, in Paris. No early estimates have been given, but previous examples have been listed online for close to $80,000 – meaning this one won’t come cheap.

Source: RM Sotheby's