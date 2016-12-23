Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 43,071 vehicles in the United States to replace the crankshaft sensor connectors. The campaign will cover the 2016 model year examples Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot. In addition, there will be 3,385 of them in need of repair in Canada, 487 in Mexico, and 2,830 outside the NAFTA region. The problem only affects models with manufacturing dates from May 9, 2016, to July 15, 2016, and with either the 2.0- or 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine.

Warranty data showed FCA U.S. a population of vehicles that had crankshaft sensor connectors that didn’t conform to the proper specifications. The parts could potentially lose contact, which would cause the SUVs to stall or not to start. This could happen without an error appearing on the instrument cluster. The company is not aware of any accidents or injuries from this fault, though.

FCA will notify affected owners by mail. Customers will be able to arrange service to replace the sensor at their local dealer. The recall will begin around January 27, 2017.

With the year practically over, FCA U.S. is starting to look at its recall total for the year. Counting this crankshaft sensor issue, the automaker required repair campaigns for 21 percent fewer vehicles than in 2015, according to Eric Mayne, the company’s media relations manager for engineering, safety, and regulatory compliance.

FCA had two major recalls this year. In April, the company issued a campaign for 1.1 million vehicles worldwide because the monostable shifter for the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox might have potentially confused owners. Maserati also later brought in over 13,000 vehicles for the same issue. In September, FCA had to repair 1.9 million vehicles worldwide for an issue that might have caused the airbag and seatbelt pre-tensioner not to activate in a collision.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration



