Nissan’s latest and greatest GT-R supercar retails for a cool $109,990. Not exactly chump change. But even though its 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) turbocharged V6 is among the most exciting on the planet, for a fraction of the cost, you could own a custom GT-R that will, quite literally, blow it out of the water.

With an asking price of $89,000, this custom 2009 GT-R is up for sale on eBay. Under the hood is the same 3.8-liter V6 from the factory, but this time it’s been tuned to produce a whopping 725 horsepower (540 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (759 Newton-meter) of torque at the wheels. That makes it, certifiably, one of the fastest GT-Rs in the world. And with just 9,200 original miles (14,805 kilometers) to boot.

With lap records at Watkins Glen (2:09), New Jersey Motorsports Park (1:03:48), Virginia International Raceway (1:39), and Circuit of the Americas (2:24:20), there are no shortage of accolades. A total of $120,000 has been invested in parts and contracts, not including the more than 2,000 man hours invested by the owner.







An Alpha 9 AMS upgrade is to thank for all that added power – a package alone that costs $28,000. On race fuel, it will send a total of 950 horsepower (708 kilowatts) to the crank. On pump gas, it’s still capable of churning out an impressive 850 horsepower (633 kilowatts).

To help manage all that extra oomph, a number of aero enhancements have been made to the exterior, including a noticeably more downforce-friendly rear wing, larger vents on the front fascia, and new wheels and tires. The interior follows a similar racy theme with Recaro seats and a full roll cage.

A total of 19 days are left on the auction with the aforementioned "Buy It Now" price of $89,000.

Source: eBay