From the outside it won’t be all that different when put side by side with its predecessor, but in reality the RS5 Coupe is going to bring some important novelties. Without any doubt, the most important change will occur underneath the hood where the sweet-sounding naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 is going to be retired to make room in the engine bay for a brand new biturbo 2.9-liter V6.

Developed by Porsche with some help from Audi, the six-cylinder already powers the second-gen Panamera 4S where it pumps out 440 horsepower (324 kilowatts) at 5,650 rpm and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s too soon to say whether the new RS5 Coupe will have the exact same output or if the engineers from Ingolstadt will further tweak the engine specifically for the high-performance coupe bearing the four-ring logo.

Another important change will be represented by the switch to the MLB Evo platform shared with the latest Audi A4/S4 and A5/S5 models. It should bring a considerable weight loss taking into account the new A4 Sedan (B9) has shaved off as much as 120 kilograms (264 pounds) compared to the B8 generation before it. The diet probably won’t be as draconian, but even so the new RS5 will lose some fat, which in return will pay dividends in terms of both performance and efficiency.

Expect to see the overhauled RS5 Coupe show up in production guise at some point next year, either in March at the Geneva Motor Show or in September on its home turf in Frankfurt. Sales should kick off by the year’s end. The coupe is going to be joined later in 2018 by a convertible version. Some say there’s also going to be a first-ever RS5 Sportback, although we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high just yet.





Should you want Panamera 4S power in a more practical Audi body, the RS4 Avant will be the model of choice and is going to be introduced quite possibliy as early as the first half of next year.

Render: OmniAuto.it