What started off as a standard Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is now an absolute monstrosity catering to a very specific crowd. The most opulent SUV of them all has received the “Prombon Black Alligator” moniker and represents the work of Dartz, known for its rather questionable aftermarket jobs. As the name of the custom vehicle implies, the heavily modified GLS features alligator leather upholstery inside the cabin where there are numerous gold accents from the tuner’s standalone Department of Opulence. Yes, it’s actually called that.

From the outside you can’t even tell anymore it’s a GLS since Dartz has overhauled the entire body and now all of the panels are made from a combination of Kevlar and carbon fiber. At an additional cost, the large SUV can also be had in an armored version with a Kevlar-coated titanium body. As if the vehicle wasn’t already very unusual, the high-performance Mercedes SUV seems to have a pair of new LED headlights very similar to those of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Underneath the dual-vented hood resides the same biturbo 5.5-liter V8 engine from Affalterbach, but it no longer develops 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque as Dartz can take it to as much as 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm).

The tuner mentions every car is tailor made to the exact specifications provided by the customer and is delivered with a bespoke key bundled with its own box matching the car's finish. One such client wanted to have no less than 292 black diamonds and two rubies on a white gold steering wheel badge, so Dartz complied. Another customer wanted a “militarized car,” while in some of the adjacent images there’s the Prombron Golden Eagle version managing to reach unprecedented levels of tackiness.

As a final note, for those unfamiliar with the “Opulence, I has it” reference, it’s from this funny ad:



