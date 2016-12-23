Hide press release Show press release

BMW presents “Visionary” – a Google Spotlight Story. As first automotive brand, BMW is using a new and innovative virtual reality technology for an unprecedented way of storytelling.

Munich. As the first automotive brand worldwide, BMW is using Google Spotlight Stories technology for an innovative way of storytelling, creating a 360° interactive virtual reality brand experience that is broadcasted via YouTube. “Visionary” offers a unique, immersive experience of the BMW VISION NEXT 100 – the concept study developed for BMW’s centenary in 2016. Click on the link below to watch “Visionary”, which is now available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNjE4CeCuXU (full interactivity: YouTube app Android & Google Spotlight Stories app iOS and Android)

Through Google Spotlight Stories, BMW allows automotive and technology fans to interactively explore the BMW VISION NEXT 100 in a spectacular combination of aesthetic product presentation and sophisticated mobile virtual reality. The basis is a 360° video staging, which is extended through interactive elements. From now on, users can dip into this experience via the YouTube app on android devices, as well as through the Google Spotlight Stories app for iOS and Android operating systems.

The revolutionary vision vehicle BMW VISION NEXT 100 demonstrates the innovativeness and commitment of the BMW brand to remain the leading shaper of the mobility of the future. This vehicle combines coupé-type sportiness with the dynamic elegance of a sedan – but rather than being an anonymous transport machine, it is a highly customized vehicle that is perfectly tailored to suit the driver’s changing needs. Driver-vehicle interactions are managed by Alive Geometry; Boost and Ease modes offer a choice of driver-controlled or vehicle-controlled operations, and the interior of the vehicle changes to suit the mode of travel.

“‘Visionary’ perfectly shows how the BMW Group masterfully applies new possibilities of digital communications, to create intense and amazing experiences”, says Jörg Poggenpohl, Head of Digital Marketing BMW Group. “We are the first automotive brand to use Google Spotlight Stories. This perfectly fits the self-conception of BMW as innovator and creator of the future.”

“Visionary” was jointly created by BMW and the digital agency Jung von Matt. The agency created the concept in close collaboration with Google’s creative team “ZOO”. They were further supported by the production agency Sehsucht that created the 3D design as well as the scenic environment for the story.

Throughout the realization of the project, all parties involved engaged themselves in an intense collaboration - from the first exchange of technological ideas and creative impact directions to the final production. The result is an unprecedented, innovative, digital project broadcasted via YouTube, with an explicit focus on mobile devices.

Max Lederer, director of Jung von Matt: “Innovations require courage – without the trust that we were shown by the BMW Group, the groundbreaking work in creating “Visionary” wouldn’t have been possible. For Jung von Matt this project has been as much a challenge as for the other parties involved. A team of specialists has worked its way through a whole new software, which was simultaneously developed further in Mountain View. Together with the great team of Google in Germany and in the US, a digital lighthouse project has been created, which in the opinion of Jung von Matt represents the future of mobile brand experience: interactive storytelling in the virtual space. The whole project was embedded within the BMW Group centenary campaign “THE NEXT 100 YEARS”.

Florian Völlmecke, Interactive Producer Google/ZOO Hamburg on “Visionary”: “The project shows the huge creative potential, which the broadcasting platform YouTube contains regarding brand experiences and virtual reality. Together with the BMW Group and Jung von Matt we have created a unique interactive experience for automotive fans and YouTube users worldwide.

Google Spotlight Stories.

Google Spotlight Stories makes it possible to tell interactive stories on mobile devices, based on the app (iOS & Android) by the same name, as well as the Spotlight Stories Engine, which is included in the YouTube App for Android devices.

Google Spotlight Stories is a mixture of Storytelling and mobile virtual reality. A 360° view function changes the smartphone into a window to another world. Interactivity is provided through sensors included in the smartphone (gyroscope, touch, etc.). The user navigates through the video experience and can additionally explore subplots and activate other perspectives. Google Spotlight Stories is compatible with Google Cardboard. Once established, the same story is available for iOS users within the Spotlight Story App and for Android users additionally through the YouTube app. For desktop and mobile web users, a 360° video without interactivity features will be provided as fallback option.