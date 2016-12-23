You'd be lucky to find a Porsche 911 R on the used market – let alone one that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. But on February 8, 2017, at the RM Sotheby’s Paris sale, this particularly special example will be crossing the auction block.

One of just a few examples optioned with a custom Paint to Sample (PTS) finish, this one-of-a-kind 911 R comes with a Slate Grey exterior, silver accenting stripes on the hood, and yellow Porsche lettering on the door panels. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in black leather with bucket racing seats and houndstooth inserts.







But the pièce de résistance comes in the door sills, of all places. The illuminated panels read, "Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting." The car was built entirely as a tribute to the legendary Steve McQueen by its original owner. It’s also the only PTS 911 R delivered new to France, making it that much more rare.

Apart from the number of custom features, under the hood lies the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter inline-six that came from the factory new producing 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts). The entire car weighs in at just 3,021 pounds (1,370 kilograms), making it one of the lightest 911s in the lineup, and comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox exclusively.

The car will be auctioned off in February, and though RM Sotheby’s doesn’t give an early estimate, 25 percent of its selling price heading towards research for curing cancer in children, financed by the Gustave Roussy foundation. So if you're in the market for a stunning 911 R, you might want to head to Place Vauban in Paris next year and place your bid.

Source: RM Sotheby's