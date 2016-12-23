From 1988 to 1995, VW produced the Corrado. It was marketed as, "The European sports car with the Volkswagen difference," whatever that means, and hit the scenes as as sort of replacement to the infamous Porsche 944. Though its success was only relative, it did spawn a hotted-up version known as the Storm in later years.

With a 190-horsepower (141-kilowatt) VR6 under the hood, the Corrado Storm was limited to just 500 examples – all of which were sold exclusively in the U.K. Features like 15-inch BBS "Solitude" alloy wheels, some subtle badging, and a retractable rear wing separated it from the base model. Of the 500 produced, only 250 came from the factory wearing the Classic Green exterior – there's one for sale.

With an asking price of £19,995 ($24,590) and just 77,995 original kilometers (48,439 miles) on the odometer, you could make a case for this handsome hatch as your daily driver. It’s been kept in great condition, the seller noting only some minor chips and dings to the exterior that were professionally touched up prior to listing.

The interior remains original and pristine as well, with beige leather, heated front seats, a working sunroof, a 10-disc stereo, and electric windows and door mirrors. For a more than 20-year-old car, not even the seat bolsters or floor mats show any signs of wear.

The car was delivered new on September 22, 1995, and has taken home a number of accolades at local concours events in the U.K. since then. It comes with a full service history, original service books, and even a spare key. It’s a stunning example – and it could be in your driveway, if the price is right.

