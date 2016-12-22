The auto show season seems to have moved forwards a couple of weeks. It used to start at the Detroit motor show, but an increasing number of automakers are choosing to display their wares and ideas at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in early January.

Mercedes-Benz is one such automaker and pitches up at CES 2017 with a display centered around its corporate “future mobility” strategy, CASE. That stands for Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Service, and Electric Drive.

Those tenets are showcased in the Generation EQ concept, first shown at the Paris motor show. Mercedes claims its next-generation battery pack delivers a range of 310 miles (500 kilometers), and it features advanced self-driving capabilities and OLED control screens.

The Vision Van concept will also be on display. Alongside the expected electric powertrain and autonomous driving hardware, the load area is fitted out with a package monitoring system and delivery drones. It gives a sneeky peak at the next-generation Sprinter, too.

There will also be sections on how healthy living can be combined with mobility in future, artificial intelligence, and how Mercedes cars could be linked to smart homes.

“Our notion of mobility will change more dramatically in the next five to ten years than in the preceding 50,” said Ola Kallenius, Daimler board member for research and development. “Our CASE strategy will help us to shape the future of mobility. The objective is to make the car a platform for future mobility concepts and a space that offers a digital experience. The car of the future must be networked, autonomous, emissions-free, and deliver the possibility of shared mobility.”

Both BMW and Toyota will unveil new technology concepts at CES while the new, all-electric version of the Chrysler Pacifica minivan will make its debut there, Fiat Chrysler feeling it’s a more appropriate venue than Detroit.