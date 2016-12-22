With production already underway, the configurator for the 2017 Honda CR-V is now online. While prices for the fifth-generation model start at $24,945 (after $900 destination) for the base LX trim, the flagship Touring model can cost as much as $42,851 if you tick the box for every possible accessory.

The Touring starts at $33,295 with front-wheel drive or $34,595 with all-wheel drive. The top-level trim comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 179 pound-feet (243 Newton-meters) of torque and is only available with a CVT. Its amenities include LED headlights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, and even the brand’s Honda Sensing driver assistance suite.

If you’re wondering how it’s possible to add $8,256 to the bottom line of a crossover with so much standard equipment, the reason is Honda’s massive list of accessories. We highly doubt most buyers would option a CR-V to over $40,000, but in the spirit of the Most Expensive series, here’s what one would look like. Among the upgrades that would be truly useful, customers can add back-up sensors for $528 and a heated steering wheel for $433. While Honda Sensing should provide extra safety, the expanded driver’s side mirror for $31 might offer paranoid customers some additional peace of mind.







Most of the other accessories are aesthetic tweaks for a vehicle that is already attractive without them. Among the best looking of these upgrades are the 19-inch diamond-cut wheels for $2,321 that add more style over the standard 18-inch units. Customers can also get a more aggressive front bumper for $439. A similar part for the rear has the same price but isn’t available in combination with the backup sensors. In addition, there are $549 running boards, $105 fender accent trim, and $225 body side moldings. A bevy of attachments are on sale for the roof rack, including for a kayak ($175), skis ($140), snowboard ($146), surfboard ($79), and storage box ($498).

The interior accessories focus on extra style and usability. Items like blue floor mats ($179), illuminated door sills ($290), and azure honeycomb trim ($299). Buyers can also load the rear with a cargo liner ($199), net ($50), organizer ($78), tray ($114), and protective cover for the lower tailgate ($90).

Most buyers wouldn’t spend over $8,000 in accessories, and they would still get a top player in the crossover segment. During Motor1’s First Drive, we found the new model to a better drive and more comfortable than the generation it replaced. The cabin’s improved tech and ergonomics were especially nice.

Source: Honda



