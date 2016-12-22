Before McLaren lets loose its new P14 on the production line (aka 720S), the company is giving current owners of the 650S, 12C, and 675LT, the chance to enhance their existing vehicles courtesy of McLaren Special Operations (MSO). The accessories are said to "enhance the dramatic design of the car," and "bring a performance advantage, as a result of weight saving."

That "dramatic" new look is highlighted by a number of exterior features like a bare carbon fiber rear diffuser option, which reduces weight slightly and increases airflow, and louvered carbon fiber front fenders, which draw their inspiration from classic McLaren race cars. Even the mirror arms can be optioned out in place of carbon fiber fixtures, and come paired with a set of matching casings.

The interior, meanwhile, gets a similar subtle treatment. Carbon fiber vent bezels and sill tops help highlight the driver-focused cabin design. Those inclined for the track can also have a carbon fiber steering wheel optioned, which is trimmed in either Alcantara or leather and extends to a set of carbon fiber gear shift paddles as well.

"The growing MSO Defined portfolio gives customers an opportunity to further personalize their cars and significantly expands our wider accessories portfolio," said Carl Whipp, Aftersales Director at McLaren. "We have experienced significant interest in the MSO Defined range on Super Series cars being ordered new and we are now very pleased to be bringing these features to a wider group of customers as a retrofit choice."

The new MSO options will be available to new and existing McLaren 12C, 650S, and 675LT owners through any McLaren retailer. Though the company hasn't put a price tag on the options just yet, if you have to ask…

Source: McLaren