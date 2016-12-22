Top 10 motorsport photos of 2016

Another racing season comes to a close. 2016 was truly a remarkable year for photos and although it was a real pleasure looking back at all the fantastic images from the past year, it was a tough process getting the number down to the very best 10...

Stay tuned for an honorable mentions list, which in effect was our working master list. Some great images that didn't make the top 10 will be included for your viewing pleasure.

From all of us at Motorsport.com's photo department, we hope you have a very happy holiday season and a great 2017!

10. #300 Mini: Nasser Al-Attiyah and Matthieu Baumel







The Dakar, and cross-country rallies in general, is magic for photography. Much like its rallying cousin, the WRC, moments captured in "nature" away from the armco, concrete barriers, electricity poles and safety vehicles that are omnipresent at a circuit, afford a different look at the sport we all love. It's more scenic and more approachable.

9. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Volkswagen Polo WRC, Volkswagen Motorsport







This is how you use a drone. Unbelievable angle, great timing with the splashes and lit to perfection from the side with a flash. An inspiring rally photo.

8. #5 Toyota Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima







There's an old photography technique that involves finding pockets of light. This means exposing for the highlights (bright areas, usually sunlight) and letting the shadows go dark. In fact, the darker the better. This is an extreme case, and it's moody as hell. Knowing this area of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, what's on the right is nothing but forest in shadow, and a guardrail. But your eye is drawn straight to the Toyota, going through a "pocket" of light.

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet crash







We can't help ourselves. NASCAR crashes at Daytona and Talladega are spectacular. There's no way around that. If also really unnecessary and dangerous.

6. Podium: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrates his second position drinking champagne from his race boot







It's kind of gross, but Daniel really knows how to put on a show. Great moments on the podium this year.

5. World champion Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid







An amazing moment of joy and emotion from the World Drivers' Champion Nico Rosberg. This side angle allows for a cleaner look and great separation between the car and driver.

4. The famous and treacherous roads around the Monte Carlo area







This wonderful long-exposure truly embodies the Monte Carlo Rally. Lots of planning and effort went into this image, and it paid off tremendously.

3. #1 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Mark Webber, Brendon Hartley







We said it then and we'll say it now: this is one of the best sunset racing photos we've ever seen. It rivals anything Sebring or Le Mans can throw at it.

2. #1 Nissan Motorsports Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3: Rick Kelly, Katsumasa Chiyo, Florian Strauss







Speaking of the sun, this is the best sun RISE we've seen all year. As the Bathurst 12 Hours starts before dawn, the early stage of the race was basked in this amazing Aussie light. This is so beautiful it's like an oil painting.

1. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MP4-31 in a huge crash







Not much competition here. In March we pretty well knew this would be the winner. It's an unbelievable capture of the very moment Alonso is caught in his infamous roll-over crash at the Australian GP. For photographers, sometimes you're good, sometimes you're lucky, sometimes you're both.

Cover photo: #2 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Romain Dumas, Neel Jani, Marc Lieb at the Shanghai International Circuit in November.