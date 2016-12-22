Fenris Motorcycles, a new electric motorcycle prototype built in Copenhagen, Denmark, lays claim to a top speed of “over 186 miles per hour and 0 to 62 mph in under three seconds.” CEO and co-founder Jesper Vind has gone on record stating that he sees Italian firm Energica as their only real threat.

“The two [main] US manufacturers started their development at a time when the technology was at an early stage,” he said, “and so we only have one real competitor in Italy’s Energica.”

It’s not all bravado however, as Fenris claims that their new electric motor weighs as little as 27 pounds (12.24 kilograms), which is approximately a quarter the weight of their competitors. With a proposed final weight of 432 lbs (196 kg), and power output of around 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), this should provide some intense acceleration and speed. An initial run of 500 bikes is planned for release in 2019.

The Fenris features some interesting technology: the suspension employs front and rear swingarms, with a shock for each wheel mounted below the motor. Note the printed label on what appears to be a carbon-fiber triple clamp in the video: This Machine Has No Brain. Use Your Own.