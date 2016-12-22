It was only a few months ago when Kia took the wraps off the next-gen Rio supermini and now the company is getting ready to host another important premiere. The smallest car in its portfolio is almost ready to make the transition towards a third generation, one that will bring an increase in size and a significantly different design both inside and out.

The outgoing Picanto is anything but sporty and aggressive, but these promising teaser images are suggesting Kia has overhauled its A-segment model by giving it a more dynamic exterior. That being said, what we have here are renders and usually these are more exciting than the real deal, but even so the new Picanto should look a lot more interesting in the metal than its predecessor.

Judging by the dual exhaust tips, large alloy wheels, and the sporty bumpers, Kia is likely trying to show us how a range-topping GT Line version would look like. We won’t be too surprised if it will actually happen either from day one or later during the Picanto’s life cycle.

We are also able to catch a glimpse of the interior, which has the same tablet-style infotainment like the aforementioned 2017 Rio. Overall, the cabin represents a significant departure from the outgoing model and it seems to be more upmarket. Between the two circular instrument cluster dials there’s a digital round screen, while the steering wheel appears to be borrowed from the Rio.

By growing in size, it means the cabin will be more spacious than before and should offer extra legroom for passengers sitting in the back. At the same time, the trunk’s capacity will also grow a little bit to make the Picanto a better companion on longer trips.

It’s too early to say whether the three-door version will live to see another generation, but taking into account these teasers and all spy shots are showing only the five-door model, there’s a distinct possibility Kia has axed the more unpractical body style.

In regards to what will power it, the turbocharged 1.0-liter with three cylinders in 100 hp and 120 hp flavors seems like a perfect fit, while cheaper versions will probably get the naturally-aspirated gasoline units. The adjacent teaser showing the cabin reveals an automatic gearbox will be paired with some of the engines.

Kia has announced it will unveil the next-gen Picanto at the beginning of 2017.

Source: Kia