Ferrari quietly introduced the one-off SP 275 RW Competizione at the beginning of the month in Daytona during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event. Now, the Maranello-based squad is finally ready to talk about its latest bespoke creation that draws inspiration from the 275 GTB. The company’s Styling Centre worked together with Pininfarina to create the tailor-made prancing horse, which started off with the chassis of the F12berlinetta and then it received a wider rear track.

The retro-flavored bodywork is a nod to the 275 GTB through the engine bay vents, multiple side and rear louvres, as well as via the milled aluminum fuel filler cap. These are all reminiscent of the chassis number 06885 triumphant in the GT category back in 1965 at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, as is the striking yellow paint inspired by the Ecurie Francorchamps team color.

Ferrari has also made a few changes at the front where there’s now a hood bulge and vertically-stacked slim headlights created specifically for the SP 275 RW Competizione. Rounding off the visual modifications are the new 20-inch forged alloy wheels that you won’t find on any other Ferrari.







Further updates have been applied in the engine bay where the unique car uses the more powerful V12 engine of the F12tdf, so it has an extra 40 hp (29 kW) and 11 lb-ft (15 Nm) over the regular F12berlinetta. With 780 hp (574 kW) and 521 lb-ft (705 Nm) on tap, the SP 275 RW Competizione should be able to match the F12tdf’s 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.9 seconds and 211+ mph (340+ kph) top speed. We are making this assumption based on the fact that not only it has the upgraded engine, but also the F12tdf’s tweaked dual-clutch transmission providing 30 percent faster upshifts.

Ferrari isn’t saying a word about the car’s price, but it was probably way more expensive than the F12tdf, itself a special edition capped at 799 units.

