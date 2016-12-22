After introducing the first I.D. concept a few months ago at the Paris Motor Show, VW is just about ready to unveil a new one set to make the switch from a hatchback body style to what appears to be a high-tech Microbus. The peeps from Wolfsburg are using some big words to describe the concept, saying it’s going to be “revolutionary” and that it will preview a “new era of mobility” by providing a long electric range and fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Chances are the concept in question is an evolution of the Budd-e concept introduced at the beginning of the year at CES taking into account from what we are seeing in these teasers, the new I.D. does seem to resemble the showcar from Las Vegas.

Technical specifications are scarce at this moment, but VW mentions the concept is going to be powered by two electric motors and will have all-wheel drive. That likely means one electric motor will drive the front axle whereas the other will motivate the rear wheels. It’s going to use the same Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) like the first I.D. concept and will be equipped with laser scanners, cameras, as well as ultrasonic and radar sensors to analyze the surroundings and enable the vehicle drive itself.

By simply pressing the VW logo, the new I.D. concept will transform into an entirely autonomous vehicle and its electrically retractable steering wheel will automatically descend into the dashboard to free up cabin space.

We already know the first I.D. concept will morph into a production version around 2019 and rumor has it the same thing will happen with this new concept. According to WardsAuto, the Microbus revival in conceptual form will be able to cover as much as 311 miles (500 kilometers) and host up to seven people.

As a nod to the original Microbus, the concept is said to employ regular front-hinged doors and a sliding door for passengers sitting in the back. It will allegedly be around 193 inches (4.9 meters) long and is going to be fitted with an automatic tailgate providing access to the trunk area, which is said to offer “a more than adequate” cargo capacity.

The new VW I.D. concept will premiere early next month at NAIAS in Detroit.

Source: Volkswagen