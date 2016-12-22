In a new video, Ken Block is trading in his rally-prepped Ford Focus RS RX for the Blue Oval’s 2017 F-150 Raptor, and he’s having some fun in the snow. The truck looks fantastic while blasting through the drifts.

We hope that Ford eventually releases a longer version of this clip because with only around 20 seconds of action, it would be nice to see more of Block flinging the Raptor through the snow. The brief action that is in the clip looks fantastic, though.

Ford is beginning Raptor deliveries in the U.S. in December, and they are going to China next year. For the American market, the muscle trucks start at $49,520 after destination for one in the SuperCab body or $52,505 for the more spacious SuperCrew. Ticking every option box takes the cost to $72,965. Customers can get them with amenities like adaptive cruise control, a twin-panel moonroof, and performance upgrades like a limited-slip Torsen differential for the front axle.

Regardless of body style, the 2017 Raptor comes with a 3.5-liter biturbo EcoBoost V6 that produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission routes power to the wheels. The EPA estimates fuel economy of 15 miles per gallon city, 18 mpg highway, and 16 mpg combined.

For working well off-road, the Raptor uses three-inch diameter Fox shocks with 13 inches of suspension travel in front and 13.9 inches at the rear. The truck’s four-wheel-drive system includes a torque-on-demand transfer case that can adjust gearing depending on which of the six settings that the driver selects from the Terrain Management System. It includes a Baja mode for high-speed off-roading and Rock mode for crawling around at much lower velocities.

Source: Ford