The all-new 2017 BMW 5 Series will arrive at showrooms in the United States on February 11, 2017, and a base 530i will cost buyers $52,195 (including a $995 destination fee) or $54,495 with xDrive. The 540i will go on sale at the same time for $57,445 or $59,745 with xDrive. BMW will add the 550i xDrive, 530e, and 530e xDrive iPerformance to the American lineup in the spring, and the automaker will announce pricing for them closer to the launch.







The new 5 Series transitions to a version of BMW’s CLAR platform that lets the sedan lose 137 pounds versus the previous generation. The 530i uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349.8 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine takes the sedan to 60 miles per hour in 6.0 seconds or in 5.8 seconds with xDrive. The 540i boasts a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that produces 335 hp (250 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). The powerplant can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds with rear-wheel drive or in 4.7 seconds with all-wheel drive. Regardless of powertrain, this pair uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Even versions will come with amenities like adaptive LED headlights, iDrive version 6.0, and BMW’s Active Protection, Fatigue, and Focus Alert.







Buyers can also add a bevy options, including three levels of driver aids. The standard Driving Assistance Package for $1,800 includes parking assist, a head-up display, active park distance controller, and rear view camera. For another $1,400, Driving Assistance Plus comes with blind spot detection, daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, and cross-traffic alert. Finally, Driver Assistance Plus II for $1,700 adds active cruise control, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assist, and front cross-traffic alert.

BMW is also offering more traditional upgrades like the M Sport Package for $2,650. It adds a different 19-inch-wheel design, wood or aluminum interior trim, tweaked body kit, and dark window trim. The actual performance upgrades are the M Sport suspension or Dynamic Damper Control for an extra $700, and 540i customers can even include adaptive drive, controllable dampers, and active roll stabilization for an additional $3,200.

For those who prefer more opulent amenities, a Luxury Package for $500 covers the dashboard in BMW’s SensaTec material and adds luxury line trim. Plus, the Premium Package for $2,300 on the 530i and $1,950 on the 540i adds keyless entry, adaptive full LED headlights, automatic high beams, SiriusXM radio, wireless charging, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The 2017 5 Series will make its North American debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, in January. Look forward to coverage from the event, including live shots of the new 5 Series, here on Motor1.

Source: BMW