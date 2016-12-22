2017 promises to be a big year for VW. We’ll see the larger new Tiguan Allspace, the sleek Arteon sedan, and eventually an Up GTI. In preparation for this triage of debuts, the company has given us our first official look at the three cars in action on video.

First up is the Tiguan Allspace. The three-row SUV will compliment the larger Atlas, stretching its wheelbase by 4.3 inches (11 centimeters), giving way to a more spacious interior, obviously. A total of 615 liters of usable space will be available with the third row of seats folded down – even more than that with the second row flat as well. While the U.S. and European model is expected to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, we’ve already seen the Chinese-spec Tiguan L in the flesh.







The Arteon, meanwhile, will be the CC replacement we’ve long been waiting for. Though we don’t know exactly what the design will look like just yet, it will have "fast lines," says the company, and will sit atop the lineup as the flagship. Power will come courtesy of a 2.0-liter engine (gas and diesel) with a V6 hybrid option likely down the line. It could even spawn a shooting brake variant, if we’re lucky.

And last, but certainly not least – the quirky Up GTI, which will make its debut later in 2017. Seen here in prototype form, under the hood will be a 114-horsepower (85-kilowatt) engine with the ability to propel it to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just around 8.8 seconds. It will look meaner too, with a host of visual enhancements similar to the Golf GTI.

Both the Arteon and Tiguan Allspace will make their debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. The Up GTI will follow later in the year.