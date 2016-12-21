Carlex Design’s latest project gives a customer’s Porsche Cayenne S a vibrant interior makeover that might be too bright for many people’s taste. The company strips out the original black leather, Alcantara, and some of the dark trim. The firm then refits the cabin with lime green accents and custom-upholstered seats. The client certainly has bold styling preferences.

The lime trim covers a large portion of the interior, including the handles, door panels, steering wheel spokes, speaker frames, instrument panel background, and portions of the dashboard like around the vents. Carlex keeps a few of the original carbon fiber elements as a way to contrast the dark pieces against the bright accents.







Carlex keeps the original seats in place but covers them in a mix of leather and perforated Alcantara that looks a little lighter in color than the original material. Lime green stitching incorporates the trim color into the chairs. The seat belts are the same shade.

Carlex is no stranger to doing wildly customized interiors for its clients. For example, the company has installed tire-tread-inspired seats in a Ferrari 458 Spider and added an eye-searing yellow interior to a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. In addition, the firm has created steampunk designs for a Mini Countryman and BMW Z4.

Porsche is currently hard at work developing the next-generation Cayenne. The SUV doesn’t look too much different than the current model but rides on a lighter platform. The interior seems to take cues from the latest Panamera by switching to capacitive buttons instead of physical controls. It should also share engines with the sedan, including a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with 434 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and biturbo 4.0-liter V8 making 542 hp (404 kW). The latest model should debut next year at the Frankfurt Motor Show and be on sale in some markets before the end of 2017.

Source: Carlex Design