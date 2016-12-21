It’s heading to auction in February with an estimate of £65,000 ($80,528).

The introduction of the Camaro in 1966 ignited an all-out sales war between Ford and Chevy in the U.S. That clash would eventually trickle over to the track, where the two would battle it out for Group 2 glory in the American Trans-Am series. 

Taking note of the Camaro's success stateside, in 1970, Bill Shaw Racing would ship the muscle car to the U.K., where it would find much of the same in the British Saloon Car Championship (BSCC) with former champion Roy Pierpoint at the wheel. Though it only ran for two years, from 1971 to 1973, it cemented itself as a BSCC icon. Now it’s heading to auction as part of the Silverstone Retro Race Car Competition Sale in 2017.

1968 Camaro BSCC Race Car


Gone is the original white and orange Ovaltine livery in place of a more poignant blue exterior with orange accents. It still wears the Ovaltine logo loud and proud on the rear fender, though, having been lightly refurbished in 1990 by then owner Martin Thomas for competition. Under the hood is a 5.0-liter V8 paired to a four-seed close-ratio Muncie 'rock crusher' gearbox.  

Thomas remained in possession of the Camaro until 2004 before it was sold to the current owner who competed with it in Heritage Grand Touring Cars, Aston Martin Owners Club, Masters, and Classic Sports Car Club events. It even made a special appearance at the 50th Anniversary of the BTCC at Silverstone, and an on BBC’s Top Gear 50th Anniversary of Touring Cars special at Crystal Palace in 2014.

The car comes with the original steel doors, FIA papers, magazine articles, and files documenting its long and illustrious history. All the safety equipment is also up to date, including the seats, harnesses, and fire extinguishers. It’s a stunning piece of racing history past, and with an early estimate of £65,000 to £75,000 ($80,528 to $92,917), it won’t break the bank.

Source: Silverstone

 

More muscle cars:

Be part of something big