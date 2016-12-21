Dodge has made it perfectly clear that it’s special red key fob unleashes all 707 horses (527 kilowatts) from underneath the hood of the Charger and Challenger Hellcat. But Volvo has a red key too. Unfortunately, it doesn’t reveal a deluge of extra power – in fact, quite the opposite.

Available on cars like the S90, V90, and XC90, the aptly named 'Red Key' was designed for use at the valet, repair shop, or with young drivers. It limits the top speed of the car to just 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour) and programs the Adaptive Cruise Control system to maintain a maximum distance from the car in front of it. It even reduces the noise of the audio system.







"Handing over your car to a third party often comes with a feeling of trepidation,” said David Baddeley, Operations Director for Volvo Car U.K. "For those who regularly entrust their car to others, Volvo’s Red Key gives owners the confidence that their vehicle is being driven responsibly, no matter whose hands it’s in."

Along with the features listed above, the Red Key unlocks Volvo’s suite of safety systems, including the Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Aid, Forward Collision Warning, Driver Alert Control, Distance Alert, and Traffic Sign Recognition. All these features combined ensure that drivers using the Red Key won’t be tempted to take your prized possession out for a joy ride.

The S90, V90, and XC90 will be the first to receive the special key in Volvo’s first stages of product range transformation, with the rest of the range expected to follow soon after. The Red Key can be purchased through current Volvo dealers in the U.K. for a mere £110 ($136).

Source: Volvo