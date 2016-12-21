The emissions saga for Volkswagen continues, as the automaker has finally received approvals from German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for modifications of TDI engines sold in Europe. In other words, VW now has all the clearances to fix diesel cars fitted with to so-called cheating device on the EA189 diesel engines.

What’s next? The German company says its brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, and Skoda, will successively notify European and international vehicle owners in the coming weeks. “All customers will then be able to make an appointment in the short term to have their vehicles modified at an authorized service center of their choice.”

Now that the KBA has approved the “technical solutions for the affected models will in no way adversely affect fuel consumption, engine performance or noise emissions,” Volkswagen can begin fixing the engines by installing a new software on 1.2- and 2.0-liter TDI motors – a process that requires only 30 minutes, according to the manufacturer. As for the 1.6-liter TDIs, they need not only a software update, but also require the installation of a mesh to regulate the air flow. Once modified, all the vehicles will meet all legal requirements and the applicable emissions standards.

Outside Europe, Volkswagen is currently working with customers on a buyback campaign for 2.0 TDI engines. According to some sources, Canadian owners of affected vehicles could get between $3,800 and $6,000 USD in cash in addition to the value of the vehicle. In the United States, VW is already working to fix or buy 475,000 cars with cheating devices.

As for the bigger 3.0 TDI engines, Volkswagen has reached an agreement to pay $225 million and to recall and/or buy back nearly 83,000 affected models. The recall and modification process is likewise yet to begin for vehicles with type EA189 engines in South Korea.

Check out the press release section below for more details.

Source: Volkswagen, Automotive News