The DB11’s gorgeous body makes an otherwise bland color like brown look very appealing. Aston Martin explains its long-awaited DB9 replacement is more than just a pretty face as the exterior is the result of an extensive testing program in the wind tunnel to achieve the best possible aerodynamic efficiency.

Take for example the gill-like vent installed in each front wheel arch lining. Derived from the company’s race cars, the so-called “Curlicue” has the task to reduce unwanted front-end aerodynamic lift. It does so by channeling the high-pressure air from the front wheel arches’ top through recessed apertures located behind the signature Aston Martin side strikes.

More aero trickery is noticeable aft of the front wheels where there are vents to eliminate the high-pressure air from the back of each wheel arch. Even the side mirror arms have been chiseled in such a way as to act as small wings, while the rear end hosts an automatically deployable “AeroBlade” that harnesses airflow along the car’s flanks to boost rear stability.

The base of the C-pillars feature intakes in charge of drawing airflow within the DB11’s bodywork before throwing it out via the slots in the trunk lid. The AeroBlade comes with a built-in small active spoiler that automatically kicks in at higher speeds to further enhance its effectiveness. It then returns to its original position when no longer required in order to preserve intact the sleekness of the grand tourer's rear end.

As a reminder, Aston Martin will chop off the DB11’s fixed metal roof to replace it with an electrically retractable soft top for the Volante version scheduled to go on sale in the spring of 2018. The two are going to share the brand’s new biturbo 5.2-liter V12 engine, as well as a smaller biturbo 4.0-liter V8 borrowed from Mercedes-AMG.

Source: Aston Martin