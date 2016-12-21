After telling us the production version of the 2011 GT concept will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds and reach 151 mph (244 kph), Kia is back with a short, yet very revealing video of its NAIAS-bound production model. We are able to catch a glimpse of what is likely the range-topping version fitted with dual vents for the bulging hood, along with quad exhaust tips, and a lowered sports suspension. It also has a pair of large alloy wheels, likely a 19-inch set, as well as LED headlights and taillights.

At the back, there also seems to be a rear spoiler lip and we already know from spy shots the production model will take the shape of a more practical liftback. The car teased here is probably the one bound to receive the “GT” suffix to denote it’s the sportiest variant of the range and chances are it will be powered by a biturbo 3.3-liter V6 from the Genesis models. In the G90, it pumps out 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (509 Newton-meters), but Kia’s engineers might tweak the engine specifically for its new sporty model.

It’s going to come as standard with a rear-wheel-drive layout, but some of the versions will be optionally available with an AWD setup. Lesser models will make use of an assortment of four-cylinder engines, and there might be a diesel in tow for the Euro-spec model. It remains to be seen whether Kia will sell the car exclusively with an automatic transmission or there is also going to be a manual gearbox to please purists.

We will have an answer to all of these riddles in a short while as the car is scheduled to go official on January 8 in Detroit. Until then, there is going to be a fourth teaser video and it will likely be released next week to build up hype.

Source: Kia