Since the introduction of the Faraday Future supercar concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas, we’ve been waiting patiently for the upstart to produce something… substantial. Finally, we’ll see that car in the sheetmetal at CES in 2017.

But before we do, Faraday Future is dishing out an endless stream of teaser photos and videos to keep the hype train rolling. The latest gives us our most illuminating look at the SUV yet with some quick shots of the headlights in action.







Though the 16-second spot doesn’t give away much, it’s easy to distinguish the full-length headlight fixture with FF logos aplenty. The design shares a number of similarities with the taillight fixture that was shown in a previous teaser. We also know that the concept will have cameras in place of side mirrors – though, we don’t expect that feature to carry over to production.

Under the hypothetical hood, a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack is expected to produce a range of 300 miles (482 kilometers) and allow the car to blast to 60 mph (96 kmh) in under 3.0 seconds – besting competitors like the Tesla Model X and Bentley Bentayga. Riding on a proprietary "Variable Platform Architecture," like most of its electric competitors, the unnamed SUV will be available with all-wheel-drive and autonomous technologies.

In case you forgot, Faraday Future will debut its new zero-emissions crossover on January 3, 2017, at CES in Vegas. No timetable has been set for production.