2016 was certainly not the most exciting year for F1, with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team going home with 19 wins out of a total of 21 races. This year’s season was all about the battle between Nico Rosberg and teammate Lewis Hamilton, with the former ultimately taking the win and deciding to retire from the competition in full glory. The rise of 19-year-old Max Verstappen was arguably one of the season’s very few highlights, while Ferrari fans had a hard time seeing their favorite squad unable to keep up the pace with the two Mercedes drivers.

The glory days of V12-powered Formula 1 cars are long gone, with current cars having to make do with a small 1.6-liter V6. Today’s engines do have hybrid assist to boost output to as much as 900 hp in the case of the Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid, which is actually more than the 830+ hp delivered by the 3.5-liter V12 engine installed in the Ferrari 412 T1 for the 1994 season. It might not be down on power, but the super-sophisticated six-cylinder still doesn’t sound nearly as exciting as a V12, and that’s one of the reasons why the popularity of F1 is seeing a worrying decrease.

Formula 1 is considered to be the motorsport pinnacle, but the level of excitement doesn’t live up to that status as there are other racing competitions with a lot more intensity. The numerous restrictions F1 teams are facing nowadays hamper the spectacle, but hopefully under new ownership, things will take a turn for the better.

Now that I’m done with the rant, on the official Formula 1 channel on YouTube there’s a neat three-minute video evoking the 1980s era of video games in all of their 8-bit glory. It’s certainly a lot more exciting to watch than some of this season’s races…