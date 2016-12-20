The title of the video might say it’s an S600 model, but we have checked the license plate and it is in fact a 2014MY S550 Sedan, so no V12 engine. The reason why the car goes by the name of “S600 Royale” has to do with the fact it’s a nod to the legendary high-end luxury 600 sedan. But the car’s moniker is not really important because we are here to have a closer look at the completely redesigned body. It’s a mélange of both classic and modern Mercedes-Benz models to create a truly special car. It may not be the prettiest sedan out there, but we are amazed by the attention to detail.







Starting with the front, it has that imposing classic Mercedes grille flanked by what appear to be a pair of headlights with horizontal vents sourced from the SLS. Also noticeable is the reworked hood with numerous vertical slats, while the bumper makes extensive use of chrome. As a matter of fact, there are lots of shiny bits and pieces all over the body, as well as on the interesting wheels also representing a nod to the classic 600.







The profile reveals side vents that take inspiration from the SLR and it seems the people behind this special project have also fiddled with the roofline as it’s now flatter as a tribute to the 600. For the same purpose, the rear glass has been reshaped and now has a more wraparound design.







Speaking of the rear end, the Royale hosts a set of taillights adapted from the SLS, but with chrome framing and interconnected through an equally shiny piece of trim. If you look closely, the trunk lid is quite large as it stretches back to the base of the rear glass, also reminiscent of the 600. The S-Class Sedan's twin exhaust tips have been reshaped and there’s an abundance of chrome on the redesigned bumper as well.

There’s nothing to report in regards to the interior cabin as it has been left untouched, or so it seems.