A couple years after its release, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat still remains a muscle car benchmark, but competitor's models like the latest Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 are starting to nip at the cat's heels. The Bowtie's coupe might even be a little quicker. Hennessey Performance wanted to see which one would win a rolling drag race in the real world, so the company lined a pair of them up in a new video.

On paper, it looks like the Hellcat should take an easy victory because its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produces 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the ZL1 produces 650 hp (485 kW) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8. However, the Chevy weighs less than the Dodge muscle car, and John Hennessey claims in this clip that they have a similar power-to-weight ratio

Hennessey’s cars in this clip are both stock. The Challenger has an automatic gearbox, and the Camaro is a manual. The crew stages three races, and without spoiling the winner, we can say that the finish for most runs is quite close. Check out the clip to see which muscle car wins the most sprints, John Hennessey provides some extra commentary about the results afterward.

Either of these muscle cars would probably provide as much performance as most buyers would ever need. However, if someone isn’t satisfied with the models' outputs, then Hennessey can help. The firm offers a biturbo kit in addition to the stock supercharged V8 that takes the Challenger Hellcat to an estimated 1,032 hp and 987 lb-ft of torque. For fans of the Bowtie, the company can overhaul the Camaro ZL1’s supercharged V8 to produce 1,000 hp.

If you can't get enough of Hennessey's drag races, then the company also has a clip of the Camaro ZL1 going against the Corvette Z06. The results are similarly intriguing.