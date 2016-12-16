The next-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been filmed while undergoing cold-weather testing. Even through some rather heavy camouflage, the five-door hatchback looks good in motion.

The new A-Class appears to be quite a high-tech hatchback. The darkness during portions of this clip provides a good opportunity to check out the five-door hatchback’s LED headlights. The upper portion of the windshield also has cameras and sensors for driving assists and semi-autonomous systems. An earlier report indicates that Mercedes might offer a fully digital instrument cluster as an option like Audi does with the Virtual Cockpit on the latest A3 Sportback.

The next-gen A-Class sits on Mercedes’ Modular Front Architecture 2 platform. The new model appears to be a little longer and wider than the current one, which should allow for more cabin space. In addition, the updated chassis should make weight gain minimal – if not even cut off a little fat.

The A-Class would still be available with a variety of four-cylinder diesel- and gasoline-fueled engines. A recent batch of spy photos indicates that Mercedes is also developing an A40 model that would sit just below the A45 AMG. This performance hatchback would develop around 300 horsepower (234 kilowatts) and be a direct competitor against models like the Audi S3. The strategy would leave room for the future A45 to produce over 400 hp (298 kW).

The new A-Class should debut in the latter half of 2017, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. If that happens, the models would arrive in showrooms late in the year or possibly in early 2018. There’s an old rumor that the next-gen hatchback could come to the United States and would join the CLA- and GLA-Class in Mercedes' compact lineup.